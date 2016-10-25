Darts hopefuls set for Carling Open at Murrayfield Sports Bar

Darts players from across the Lothians and Fife will be battling for a £400 jackpot at the inaugural Carling Open this Sunday.

The tournament has attracted a capacity field to the Murrayfield Sports Bar.

Staged in association with the Edinburgh Darts Association, demand to play in the first event of its kind was huge with competitors quick to register for one of the 64 spaces available.

The action gets under way with the first arrows thrown at 1pm.

EDA secretary Iain Lyon said: “With a full field of players, there is a prize pot of £900 up for grabs. We’re really looking forward to what will be a cracking day of competitive darts.”