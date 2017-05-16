Defending champion Andy Murray crashes out in Rome

Andy Murray’s recent slump continued after he was bundled out of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome by Fabio Fognini 6-2, 6-4.

The world No.1 was dominated from the start and Fognini built up an unassailable 6-2, 5-1 lead. The Scot did threaten a comeback when reducing the second-set score to 5-4, but the Italian served the match out at the second time of asking.

Murray will drop several hundred rankings points as he was defending champion at the Foro Italico and goes into the French Open in two weeks time in an alarming rut of clay-court form.

The recently-turned 30-year-old exited the Madrid Masters at the last-16 stage to unseeded youngster Borna Coric last week and although he made the semi-finals of Barcelona last month, he suffered another surprise loss at the Monte Carlo Masters to Albert Ramos-Vinolas.