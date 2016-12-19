Defending champions Inverleith go goal crazy in Perth

Former Olympian Stephen Dick top scored with seven goals and Patrick Christie claimed six as Inverleith moved into second place in the men’s indoor hockey Division One table.

The defending champions claimed 18 goals in two games at Bell’s Sports Centre, Perth with only one in reply. Their goal-hungry players collected nine unanswered goals against Glasgow-based PSL Team Sport Clydesdale and followed up with a 9-1 victory over Hillhead.

Stuart Neave’s men have 12 points after five games, and sit one behind leaders Bromac Kelburne – the front-runners in the outdoor title race – who are the only unbeaten side in this year’s event.

Kelburne are also the top scorers with 44 goals after beating PSL Team Sport Clydesdale 9-4 and thrashing arch-rivals Western Wildcats 12-2.

Neave said: “I’m very happy. 9-0 and 9-1 are good results, especially in our second game against Hillhead where we were down to four players at one point in the game.

“The most pleasing aspect of our play – other than winning – was the continuation of our good team defensive play.”

Edinburgh’s other competitors, Grange, won 3-1 against bottom club Uddingston Riva and sit fourth in the eight-strong league which now shuts down until January 14 for the festive break.