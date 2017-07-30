Di Resta: I should have gone faster in my F1 return

PAUL DI RESTA was kicking himself after completing a remarkable return to Formula One today when he completed 60 laps for Williams in the Pirelli Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 31-year-old from West Lothian had to retire due to mechanical failure.

The Scotsman last raced in F1 in 2013 for Force India but he is the Williams reserve driver and stood in for Felipe Massa after the Brazilian came down with a virus. Sebastian Vettel won the race to lead home a Ferrari one-two with Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas completing the podium. Lewis Hamilton was fourth for Mercedes.

But in many ways the day belonged to Di Resta who told Skysports: “It was not as difficult as I thought. Perhaps I needed to go faster!

“I was able to practise for only half an hour before the start of the race.

“I haven’t driven the car with this level of downforce, so did not know what to expect.”