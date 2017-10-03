Diver Grace Reid explains decision to join Tom Daley’s coach

Edinburgh’s Grace Reid, Scotland’s top female diver, has relocated from the Capital to London to train with Tom Daley’s coach Jane Figueiredo in the Olympic pool.

She is looking to “kick on to the next level” during a busy season which includes the World Series and the Commonwealth Games.

The 21-year-old has been a part of the Edinburgh Diving Club set-up since she was very young, working alongside coach Jen Leeming and latterly Nick Robinson-Baker, but after the summer’s World Championships she thought the time was right for a change.

She admits it is a big decision to move south, the former George Watson’s College pupil also putting her applied sports science studies at Edinburgh University on hold, but feels it is the right one to help her take her diving to the next level.

“I had to think long and hard about moving away from Edinburgh because it is where I grew up, all my family and friends and there and I have done all my training there previously, but when the opportunity to move to a city like London came around I jumped at it because I really want my diving to flourish and move forward in 2018,” Reid said from her new base.

“Over the last couple of years I have been balancing my training with studying and at times that has been quite tricky. It is great that I have been allowed to put my degree on hold and now with this move to a brilliant new city around new team mates and in being based at the London Aquatics Centre I feel refreshed and raring to go with a new challenge.

“I’ve been very fortunate to work with some amazing coaches in my career so far and I’m excited to be working with Jane. She is a very experienced coach who has worked with some of the best divers and already in the first few weeks I have been down here she has been pushing me and we seem to have a good connection.

“I think the move is going to help me grow as a competitor and a person and really make me strive for perfection every day whether I am training or competing.”

After what was, by her own admission, a disappointing European Championships in Kiev in June, Reid showed great mental strength to bounce back the following month and put together some great performances at the World Championships in Budapest the following month.

She finished fifth in the 3m synchro with Katherine Torrance and then came fourth in the 3m individual event.

That gave her confidence heading into the 3m mixed synchro and in that one she earned a silver alongside Daley.

And Reid is now looking forward to a busy schedule next year.

“When I look at what 2018 has got in store I am just so excited,” she said.

“There are two World Series events [in China and Japan] in March and then, if selected, the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and then two further World Series events [in Canada and Russia] and that only takes us to the middle of May so there is loads to look forward to.

“I know I have to just get my head down between now and Christmas and make diving my priority and I am intrigued to find out how life in London pans out for me.”

Reid has been enjoying getting to know London, but this Saturday she is set to head off to Tallahassee, Florida, with a number of other elite divers and coaches, including Figueiredo, for a two week training camp.