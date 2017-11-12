Diving: James Heatly and Lucas Thomson win silver at Grand Prix

Have your say

Capital diving duo James Heatly and Lucas Thomson have won a silver medal for Great Britain in the 10m synchro event at the FINA Grand Prix in Gold Coast, Australia.

At the halfway stage of the 10m synchro final in Australia, the more experienced Heatly and teenager Thomson had 151.50 points from three dives.

They went on to finish on 341.70 points from six dives, meaning they picked up a podium place behind the gold medal winning Russian pair of Nikita Shleikher and Aleksandr Belevtsev on 390.84 points.

Malaysia picked up the bronze in the same location as the Commonwealth Games will be next April.

Earlier in the meet, Heatly had reached the semi-finals of the 3m individual event.