Diving: James Heatly picks up gold medal in Puerto Rico

Capital diver James Heatly picked up a gold medal for Great Britain at the FINA Grand Prix in Puerto Rico.

The 19-year-old from the Edinburgh Diving Club has had a solid 2017 to date and, along with Freddie Woodward from the City of Sheffield Club, he reached the top of the podium on Sunday in the 3m synchro event

Heatly and Woodward started the opening rounds well with almost 100 points on their required dives.

Their highest score came in the penultimate round as they scored 76.50 points for their Front 2 ½ Somersaults Double Twist piked effort

They finished the competition with an overall score of 372.72 points.

Elsewhere in the event for Great Britain Matty Lee set two personal bests to win the 10m platform final and, alongside Robyn Birch, the mixed 10m synchro.

The British Diving Championships take place in Edinburgh at the Royal Commonwealth Pool from June 1-4.