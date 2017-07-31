Dunbar rowers complete John Muir Way by boat

DUNBAR rowers have become the first to complete a 134 mile long route from the west coast to east, by boat.

Adventurers usually tackle the Jonh Muir Way by foot but Dunbar Coastal Rowing Club refused to be outdone by ramblers and took to the water to be the first to paddle the course.

Over 20 local rowers took part in the challenge stretching from Helensburgh to Dunbar, passing a plethora of Scottish landmarks on the way.

They are the first Scottish coastal rowing team to tackle the coast-to-coast route which commemorates the journey of world-renowned conservationist, John Muir.

The team left Helensburgh and rowed up the Clyde shipping lane, into the Forth & Clyde Canal past Kirkintilloch, Auchinstarry, Bonnybridge, the Falkirk Wheel, the Kelpies, into the Forth near Bo’ness, then down the coast past South Queensferry, Post Seton, Aberlady, North Berwick and finally arrived in Dunbar.

The intrepid team included rowers from as young as 14 up to 76.

Club Secretary, Kenny Maule, 66, took part in the event as well as co-ordinating the challenge with his wife, Pamela, 60.

He said: “This summer the team were looking for a row that would offer interesting challenges combined with taking in some of Scotland’s beautiful scenery along the way.

“Someone suggested that we row around the whole of Scotland and while this sounded like a wonderful idea, logistically it would have caused a few hiccups.

“We soon realised that we already have an abundance of beautiful coastal scenery on our doorstep so the John Muir Way became the obvious choice.

“As Dunbar locals, we pass John Muir’s birthplace every day. His legacy is an integral part of our community’s history so it was particularly special for us to select this route for our challenge.”

The John Muir Way – a flagship project of the Central Scotland Green Network – attracts walkers, cyclists and and now rowers, from across the globe.

Keith Geddes, chair of the Central Scotland Green Network Trust said: “Three years on from the launch of the John Muir Way, I’m proud to see Dunbar Coastal Rowing Club challenging the norm and echoing the adventurous nature of John Muir himself.

“This also highlights the growing understanding in Scotland of Muir’s significance throughout the world and we look forward to many more people completing the 134 mile route whether by foot, bike or any other creative way they can think of.”

To plan your own adventure or find out more about the John Muir Way, visit www.johnmuirway.org.

