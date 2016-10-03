Edinburgh begin volleyball defence with double win

City of Edinburgh opened the defence of the men’s John Syer Grand Prix with a double win in Laurencekirk.

Edinburgh, who beat City of Glasgow Ragazzi in last season’s final, did not drop a set in their two wins as the new volleyball season opened. Edinburgh beat South Ayrshire 26-24, 25-18 and then hosts Bon Accord 25-15, 25-17. Bon Accord sprang a surprise by beating South Ayrshire in three sets in the other Pool B match.

It did not go so well for Edinburgh Jets in Pool A as they suffered a double defeat, 21-5, 17-25 to Glasgow Mets and 9-25, 21-25 to City of Glasgow Ragazzi.

In the women’s competition, Edinburgh University enjoyed a shock 18-25, 25-21, 15-12 win over City of Edinburgh. The students also beat Troon Team Ayrshire 25-17, 25-17 to suggest they can be a force this season.

City of Edinburgh recovered to beat Troon 25-14, 23-25, 15-10 in another three-set match.