Edinburgh diver Grace Reid wins silver at World Championships

Edinburgh Diving Club’s Grace Reid and Tom Daley won silver in the mixed synchronised three-metres springboard at the World Championships in Budapest.

It was Great Britain’s second diving medal of the tournament.

China’s Wang Han and Li Zheng took gold with 323.70 points, Daley and Reid silver with 308.04 points and Jennifer Abel and Francois Imbeau-Dulac of Canada bronze with 297.72.

Daley and Reid won the European title in London in May 2016 and joined Matty Lee and Lois Toulson - silver medallists in the synchronised 10m platform event - as medal winners from the World Championships at the Duna Arena.

The 21-year-old performed admirably on Friday in the 3m individual event, finishing fourth. Reid’s total of 336.70 was a big improvement on the 318.60 points she recorded to finish eighth in the same event at the Rio Olympics last year