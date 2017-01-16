Edinburgh extinguish Jets to maintain volleyball title bid

City of Edinburgh kept the pressure on at the top of the men’s Scottish Volleyball Premier League by brushing aside Capital rivals Edinburgh Jets.

City showed no rustiness after the winter break as they came through the opening two sets 25-9, 25-13.

Jets, who have yet to win a league match this season, offered some belated resistance in the final set but City completed the victory 25-21.

Victory leaves them two points behind leaders City of Glasgow Ragazzi, who dropped a set in their 25-17, 25-17, 29-31, 25-11 win over Glasgow Mets.

In the women’s SVL Premier, City of Edinburgh kept their 100 per cent record with a straightforward 25-11, 25-22, 25-13 win over bottom club NUVOC.

City are two points clear of Su Ragazzi, who beat Edinburgh University in straight sets 25-21, 25-18, 25-17 in what is emerging as a two-horse race.