Edinburgh’s Grace Reid just misses out on World Diving medal

Edinburgh Diving Club’s Grace Reid finished fifth with partner Katherine Torrance in the 3m synchro event at the World Championships in Budapest yesterday.

Having finished fourth in the European Championships in Kiev last month, the duo were feeling good heading into the big event in Hungary.

And they eased through the qualifying round in the morning in eighth place, posting a score of 271.20.

In the afternoon they sat in seventh after three rounds, but put together further dives of 68.40 points and 64.80 points to climb up to fifth, finishing on 294.60 points.

China won the gold medal with 333.30 points while Canada were second with Russia third.

Reid, 21, has taken heart from this showing and will regroup with coach Nick Robinson-Baker before her other events later this week.

She said: “We’re up there with the best girls in the world and that is a real confidence booster.”

Reid dives next on Thursday in the 3m individual event.