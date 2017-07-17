Edinburgh squash duo shock world champions to win doubles title

Edinburgh’s Doug Kempsell and Kevin Moran pulled off a superb win over world champions Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban to secure the Scottish Doubles Championship title at Scotstoun, Glasgow.

Having received a bye into the second round, Kempsell and Moran saw off Tino Mackay Palacios and Chris Murphy 2-0 (11-2, 11-2).

They then successfully hurdled the challenge of Chris Leiper and Jamie Henderson, emerging as 2-0 (11-9, 11-3) winners to reach the final.

There they produced a battling display to upset the odds and secure the national title. Having won 2-0 (11-6, 12-10), the duo completed the tournament without dropping a game.

Kempsell believed that the underdogs tag played a part in the win. He said: “I think the way we played showed that we didn’t have any pressure on us. We went out there relaxed to do our best.

“We worked well together and we have been in positions before where we have had a chance to finish it off but just haven’t.

“So we’ve been working a lot on that and it showed.”

Kempsell believes the win could bring further success in Manchester next month at the World Doubles Championships.

He added: “I was just saying to Kevin, if we can do that here, why can’t we go down there and take a few scalps?”

Kempsell also won alongside Ali Thomson in the mixed doubles event, which was played in a round-robin format.

They defeated Katriona Allen and Ross Henderson 2-0 (11-6, 11-3), and Maddie Orr and James Dougan by the same scoreline (11-4, 11-4).

In the final game, the pair completed a whitewash with a 2-0 (11-8, 11-3) victory over Lucy Murchie and Jack Orr.