Eilidh Gibson makes it a World Championship slalom hat-trick

Edinburgh University canoeist Eilidh Gibson completed a golden hat-trick at the Under-23 World Championships in Bratislava yesterday as Great Britain dominated the C1 team slalom final.

Mallory Franklin, Kimberley Woods and Gibson had won the last two European titles together and were clear pre-race favourites after Franklin and Woods took gold and bronze in Friday’s individual event, in which the Scot was 13th.

So much can go wrong in team competition, but the British trio clipped just one gate to finish a massive 12.90 seconds ahead of silver medallists Spain after posting a combined time of 139.27.

“It was a really, really good run on a very tricky course,” smiled Gibson. “Getting the technique right is very difficult and it can sometimes be carnage in team races!

“It definitely wasn’t easy, especially on that course, but we certainly managed it far better than the other teams did.

“It was nice to paddle a bit more like myself today, which I didn’t do in the individual on Friday. Hopefully I can carry that on through the rest of the season.”

Gibson travels to south-west France today to begin preparations for September’s World Championships in Pau. Roslin’s Bradley Forbes-Cryans, fifth in Friday’s kayak final, will also be joining the three-week training camp after finishing 11th in yesterday’s K1 team event with Chris Bowers and Zach Allin.