Elise Christie shows Gangneung style to clinch double gold

LOTHIANS speed skater Elise Christie continued her brilliant form to win two gold medals at the latest World Cup event in Gangneung, South Korea.

Christie, from Livingston, was victorious over 1000m yesterday, having won the 500m 24 hours earlier. It was the second successive weekend that the 26-year-old has won two golds after winning both 500m races in Shanghai, China.

Christie also won gold in the season-opener in Calgary, Canada last month and broke the 500m world record in a quarter-final at the second World Cup event in Salt Lake City before falling in the final.

Yesterday, Christie finished in one minute 32.869 seconds in the 500m, with China’s Yihan Guo taking silver. On Saturday, she clocked 1:29.39 to win the 1000m event. She broke the 500m world record in a quarter-final at the second World Cup in Salt Lake City but fell in the final. The fifth World Cup event of the season takes place in Dresden, Germany on February 3-5.