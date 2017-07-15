Emma Waldie and Jennifer Lee ready to hit beach in the Bahamas

Local duo Emma Waldie and Jennifer Lee will team up to represent Scotland as beach volleyball is played for the first time at the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games.

Waldie, 16, and Lee, 17, have known each other for years having been at Queensferry High School together and played for the City of Edinburgh Volleyball Club. And they will try and use the rapport they have built up when the sixth Commonwealth Youth Games take begin in the Bahamas on Tuesday. Both girls were part of the Scottish indoor volleyball team that took bronze in the 2016 European under-19 Championships and that same year they got together to play beach volleyball. They did so to good effect, winning the Scottish under-18 Championship.

.

Waldie, who has just finished S5, represented Edinburgh in beach volleyball at the International Children’s Games in 2015 while Lee, who has now completed school, was part of Scotland’s teams in indoor volleyball at the UK School Games in 2014 and 2015.

“Jennifer and myself are very excited to have been selected for this big event,” Waldie said.

“We have known each other for years now and played a lot of volleyball together, but when it is just a team of two of you as it is in beach volleyball you have to work really hard on the connection.

“In volleyball, there are more players so if you make a mistake there is often someone else there to help you out but, as a duo, you must have complete trust in each other and work as a unit.

“We get on great and have been working hard with our coach Colin Paterson up in St Andrews and in Portobello. The conditions may be a bit warmer than we are used to in the Bahamas, but we are ready for the challenge!”

Lee added: “In beach volleyball, your overall fitness has to be pretty good and in recent weeks myself and Emma have been doing extra gym work to get us ready for this event.

“We have tried to leave no stone unturned in our preparation and the fact that we both love the sport so much and get on really well has left us buzzing.”