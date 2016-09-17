Fraser on Fishing: Gladhouse is a true gem

Gladhouse Reservoir has to be one of the best waters ever to fish if not the finest.

I jumped at the chance to take on some of the best wild brown trout in Scotland.

We can pick our days but not the weather and on this occasion strong winds and heavy rain met us at the jetty. On the bright side the wind was blowing straight on to the dam wall.

Once we got out and followed the shoreline the wind was not as strong and once up it was quite fishable. Hogging the bank and drifting out until the rough weather caught the boat my angling partner was fishing a floating line with Kate McLaren black hopper and White cat. I went with two dry Daddies: a brown one and a black foam backed size 12. After two drifts neither of us touched or saw a fish and heavy rain had us thinking of heading back.

Moving down into the tree line I changed to just a two-fly cast of Bibio Hopper and a Gold Ass Cat on a long leader. What a difference it made as fish after fish came to the Hopper, although I think the cat was attracting them. In two drifts we both had nine to the boat, all of different sizes and colouring. Pulling along the surface the takes were amazing and very visual which was the most satisfying part of the day. Eventually the wind and rain got to the both of us and it was time to head back in, wind assisted on the way. Fantastic fishing and although we had double figures to the boat we had just as a many missed.

