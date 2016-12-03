Fraser on Fishing: Loch Fad remains a real Bute

Whilst many fisheries were frozen over I took the ferry over to Rothesay.

First port of call was Loch Fad as it is one of my favourite big fish waters. Recent reports suggested good catches with most of the fish lying in mid water. Taking a boat out it was quite mild but on the water it became cold quickly and I felt I would need to catch quite quickly.

I met a local who told me both ends of the loch were fishing well especially on a Cortland blue or intermediate line. Management suggested I try black cormorants as it has been taking a lot of fish. Armed with this information I put on di 3 two cormorants and a mini lure.

Starting my drift 50 yards out from the dam wall I worked my way along its length with varied success. I got one really good thump but I was thinking it may have been a big pike, but I will never know.

Although I was getting offers nothing would stay on. With one last drift into the jetty I connected and, by the way it was running, it was a big brown trout. Sure enough after 20 minutes or so it surfaced and it was a 4-5lb cock fish. It was beautiful with a buttercup yellow under belly with big black spots and a spade-like tail. After admiring it for several minutes I returned it safely.

I ventured to the top of the loch and picked up three quite quickly on a black and olive cormorant. Ranging between 2-4lb they gave a good account of themselves. It became overcast after that and rain was threatening so I made my way back to the jetty to end my session.

• Fraser on Fishing is sponsored by Morton Fishings, Morton Road, Mid Calder, Livingston, EH53 0JT. Tel: 01506 883295; Mobile: 07592 577652