Fraser on Fishing: Old predator is dusted off

As I was in Dundee I decided to have a couple of casts at Kingennie fishery.

It has come a long way since it first opened a few years back with a couple of ponds and a few chalets and it is now as a holiday resort with numerous ponds, a golf course and several houses with a bar built on site.

I headed for the pond beside the original chalets. Going into the winter fishing it was back to the lures fished slow. I started on the big platform facing the chalets but for some time I didn’t get a sniff. So I decided to try my old predator line which I have not used in years. Basically, it is a floating line with a long intermediate tip – and boy did it work! Fishing a black tadpole type lure I was getting tugs and pulls but no lock-ons.

However, that was all about to change when I tied on an Ally McCoist and some good fish came to the net. I tried a couple of the other ponds and although I got offers I did not like being so close to other anglers, especially with the back casts.

Walking up to the big fish pond I sat and watched one angler persevere and was quite surprised to see the old fishing lodge had been transformed.

It is now a chalet for newly weds. There seems to be a lot of interest in the resort and, at the end of the day, it is in business to make money.

