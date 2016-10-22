Fraser on fishing: Rain ended my parade at Millhall

It is nearing the end of yet another season and the start of fundraisers for the various Scottish teams. On this occasion it was the turn of the ladies fly fishing squad at Millhall near Polmont.

The popular fishery was well-attended and was a near sell-out. After drawing lots for starting positions, I found myself on the far bank and with one more move I would be on dam wall. So I had to figure what they were taking before moving on to a hot spot. I eventually found a black rabbit right at the bottom of my box. It was the difference between night and day and when I moved on to the dam wall I was getting offers and pulls right left and centre.

My first fish was a real beauty at 4lb-plus and it was a cracking brown trout that fought hard all the way to the net. After unhooking the fish it took a few minutes to revive it before watching it swim off. That was the blank off and I was looking to get going again. Before the move to the next platform I dropped a further two all on the same rabbit. By lunchtime I had eight fish including brown, rainbows and tiger.

At the break I was well in there for winning, but when the rain started, it was forecast to be heavy in the afternoon. I retired to the lodge to watch. In the end it was Livingston angler John Johnston who managed to get 14 to win the competition.

• Fraser on Fishing is sponsored by Morton Fishings, Morton Road, Mid Calder, Livingston, EH53 0JT. Tel: 01506 883295; Mobile: 07592 577652