Fraser on Fishing: Scotland seniors win gold

THE Scotland senior team won the autumn international at Llandegfedd in Wales.

The team, led by manager Gus Shepherd and captain Campbell Morgan, had high expectations after recent home international results.

Conditions over the week were favourable, being overcast with a slight ripple. The team scored highly and were well into double figures during the two practice days. The reservoir was open after a long spell of closure with a new and welcome fishing lodge. The fish caught were around 1¼-1½lb although there are a lot bigger but they did not show.

On practice days the dam wall was the top area with the gabions, bird perch and cages coming a close second. One constant trait was the fish remaining in the top couple of feet all week.

Six and 12ft midge tips were the best overall lines. Cat boobies, Diawl Bachs and Hoppers were the flies that did most damage. Over the week the fish became stressed and, come matchday, were really spooked. The most productive casting was a slow figure of eight retrieve left static.

There was cloud cover on competition day and the rising fish either took instantly or not at all. However, when the sun broke through they became elusive. The top Scottish rod was Stuart Marklow with seven fish, and Peter Auchterlonie had the best fish at 2lb 1oz.

The Scots won gold ahead of Ireland then England and Wales. Ireland had two fish more than Scotland but the Scots had a better bag weight.

• Fraser on Fishing is sponsored by Morton Fishings, Morton Road, Mid Calder, Livingston, EH53 0JT. Tel: 01506 883295; Mobile: 07592 577652