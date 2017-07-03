German triathlete Andreas Raelart rules Iron first in Capital

Germany’s Andreas Raelart showed his steel to conquer the Capital after coasting to victory in the first-ever Ironman 70.3 race in Edinburgh.

The veteran, a world championship silver medallist in Hawaii in 2015, took full advantage when home favourite David McNamee picked up a puncture on the bike leg to see his hopes fall flat.

But his rival pulled awai to finish the run in Holyrood Park in three hours and 56 minutes, six minutes ahead of Italy’s Alessandro Degasperi with Scottish veteran Fraser Cartmell – a former victor of the New Year’s Day Triathlon – not far behind fifth. McNamee will now take a breather before building up towards the world championships in Hawaii. “I want top ten,” he said. “Even top five. I need to improve upon what I did last year and everything from now is geared towards October 15.” Emma Pallant won the women’s race in 4:23:17, ending up over three minutes ahead of British rival Lucy Goss and she admitted the course had provided a true test.

“I really liked it,” she said. “Coming first was an unexpected surprise. It was a tough challenge.”