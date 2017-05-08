Gordon Shedden back in the British Touring Car points

Triple British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden returned to form this weekend at Thruxton, with two second places and a fourth in three races at the Hampshire circuit.

The defending champion is looking to chase a unique hat-trick, having won the title in 2015 and 2016 in his Honda Civic TypeR. The Honda team claimed pole and second on the grid with the Capital-born driver fractionally behind his team-mate Matt Neal.

In race one, Shedden finished second by less than a third of a second behind Matt and with more than a second to spare over third placed Jack Goff.

Shedden fought for the lead again in the race two, but he was pipped by BMW driver Rob Collard who benefited from having very little success ballast from race one. In the final race Shedden stayed out of trouble to collect valuable points in fourth, a result which leaves him second in the table, 17 points behind leader Tom Ingram after nine of the 30 races. Next up is Oulton Park in two weeks.