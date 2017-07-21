Grace Reid finishes fourth in world 3m synchro final

Edinburgh Diving Club’s Grace Reid was all smiles after she put in a superb performance to finish fourth in the 3m individual event at the World Championships in Budapest today.

In the final at the Rio Olympics last year she posted 318.60 points to finish eighth in the same event, but she did even better in Hungary.

On Thursday she performed consistently to progress through the preliminary round and the semi-finals.

Today the 21-year-old scored 63.00 points with her first dive in the final and then put in a cracking second dive of 68.20 to leave her sixth.

A solid 66.00 in her third dive put Reid in fifth place on 197.20 and still in contention for a podium finish.

Her fourth dive brought 67.50 points, but her competitors stepped things up at that stage.

Reid was still fifth heading into the final round though and she saved the best until last, 72.00 points allowing her to post a brilliant total of 336.70.

Shi Tingmao of China (383.50) won gold, her team-mate Wang Han (359.40) was second and Jennifer Abel of Canada (351.55) was third.

Reid now heads into her final event, the 3m mixed synchro with Tom Daley, tomorrow in confident mood.