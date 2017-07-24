Grace Reid: I couldn’t sleep before winning World silver

A delighted Grace Reid has revealed she only had a few hours sleep the night before she went out and dived her way to a World Championships silver medal on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Edinburgh Diving Club athlete was on duty on Friday night in Budapest, diving very well to finish fourth in the 3m individual event.

And because she was buzzing from that showing she struggled to get a good night’s sleep afterwards.

It meant that she woke up ahead of the 3m mixed synchro final on Saturday not feeling her best, but as soon as she and partner Tom Daley stood on the practice boards things just began to click.

They seem to have a great connection, keeping each other relaxed and, from the very first round, they were in the mix for a medal.

The duo were joint first after three rounds and put in a good fourth dive of 66.60 points to put them second behind China with one dive to go. They also had Canada and Germany breathing down their necks.

The last round was edgy, but they showed composure with 72.54 points to finish on 308.04, China winning and Canada third.

Reid said: “I only had a few hours sleep as I was still on a high from Friday night. Tom and I haven’t been able to train together at all this week – we were just winging it out there.

“It’s hard to say why the partnership works so well, but I think we have similar kind of technique across certain dives and mentally we attack training, we give it everything and I am just delighted.

“It’s been a very surreal weekend, I don’t really know which way is up at the minute, but what a fantastic way to end my first World Championships, I feel I can kick on from here.”

Credit must also go to Reid’s coaches Jen Leeming and Nick Robinson-Baker who have helped guide her through the highs and lows that she has experienced over the last couple of years.

Leeming said: “After the 2016 Olympics Grace was on a real high and she was determined to go into 2017 and attack it with a bang and keep improving.

“She has had a superb World Championships and that is down to a full season of hard work and focus.

“Grace has been balancing training and university work and she has given everything to both. Surrounded by a great support team she has managed to progress from where she was at the Olympics, to finish fifth, fourth and second in her events at the Worlds is phenomenal.

“It is so hard to find physically and mentally talented girls that can handle the pressure at the top end of the sport, but she can. I cannot wait to see what she can do in 2018.”

Scottish Swimming’s performance director Ally Whike was in Budapest watching and he said: “We are absolutely delighted for Grace. The self belief she has gained since her great performance at last year’s Olympics in Rio is allowing her to approach major competitions with more confidence.”