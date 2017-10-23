Grange beat Kelburne but goal hero won’t get carried away

Frank Ryan hailed Grange’s ‘big win’ over champions Bromac Kelburne but insisted Division One hockey titles aren’t won in October.

The razor-sharp Irish striker scored a double as David Knipe’s side won 3-0 at Fettes.

The wound of being edged by the Paisley side for the Division One title in a dramatic final day of last season still hurts Knipe and the Capital combine. For that reason, they have vowed to take it one game at a time as they chase a historic title win.

Saturday’s clash was deadlocked at the break. Ryan changed that, though, firing a fierce reverse stick shot from the left-hand edge of the D to open the scoring 11 minutes into the second period.

And he added to his total by firing low into the net ten minutes later. Former Great Britain squad defender Dan Coultas added No.3, driving the ball low into the net following Grange’s fifth penalty corner of a game the Edinburgh side dominated.

Ryan believes his opener was decisive and he explained that coach Knipe encourages his men to shoot if they are in sight of goal. Ryan said: “I’ve played in teams which have beaten Kelburne before but it has only been by 2-1 or 1-0 but this was a big win for us.

“However, you don’t win the league on October 21. We have played six matches and there are 12 to go and we’re taking it one game at a time.”

Elsewhere, the nightmare goes on for Inverleith and their coach Stuart Neave after a 4-0 home defeat by Grove Menzieshill. But Edinburgh University picked up a point after snatching a 4-4 draw at Dundee Wanderers, the leveller coming seven minutes from time.