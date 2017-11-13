Grange defeat Inverleith to maintain pace at the top

Have your say

Grange hockey maintained their unbeaten record and increased the agony on Inverleith.

The Division One pace-setters beat the bottom club 4-2 at Peffermill.

Inverleith have only one point from nine starts and are now four points behind second-bottom Uddingston.

Grange lead the table with 23 points from nine games and Edinburgh University also won at the weekend.

They were 1-0 up at the break before finishing 3-0 winners at home to Western Wildcats. The students moved up to fifth position in the ten-strong table and are now six points clear of the bottom two.

Newly-promoted Dundee Wanderers edged Clydesdale 4-3 on Tayside while Hillhead lost 2-1 at home to Grove Menzieshill.

In the women’s Division One, Watsonians beat Grange 6-2 in the Edinburgh derby.

Edinburgh University women remain at the top of Division One thanks to a 1-0 victory over rivals Western Wildcats thanks to a goal from Hanna McKie.