Grange face crunch match with champions Bromac Kelburne

Joint Division One hockey leaders Grange put their five-game unbeaten run on the line when they entertain champions Bromac Kelburne at Fettes tomorrow.

The Glasgow side sit ahead of Grange and second-placed Western on goal difference and coach David Knipe has been concerned about the lack of killer touch.

At the other end of the table, bottom club Inverleith entertain sixth-placed Grove Menzieshill at Peffermill looking for their first points of the season.

Edinburgh University, fourth after their 5-1 home win over Hillhead last week, travel to face Dundee Wanderers.