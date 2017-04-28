Grange have a second chance to take silverware from Kelburne

Grange hockey coach David Knipe hopes seven days will heal the hurt suffered by his team last weekend.

The Capital team’s dream of lifting the Division One title for the first time since 2002 were extinguished last Saturday.

A 3-2 defeat by Western Wildcats at Fettes proved fatal and two hours later Bromac Kelburne made sure of the silverware with a 2-0 victory over Edinburgh University at Peffermill.

Grange now square up to Kelburne in tomorrow’s Scottish Cup Final at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre, the West of Scotland side’s home pitch.

Kelburne are now going for a Grand Slam and defend the Scottish Cup they won by beating Edinburgh University last season.

The newly-crowned champions took the title with 48 points from their 18 fixtures. They also scored 68 goals and conceded 18 giving a goal difference of 50 while Grange scored 76 and lost 31 for a goal difference of plus 45 and a points total of 46.

The margin between success and failure is small at this level and mistakes, like his men made last Saturday against Western, will be punished by Kelburne.

Knipe said: “Saturday was hard to take but we move on. We still have the cup and play-offs to come.”