Grange Hockey face biggest test yet at Western Wildcats

GRANGE hockey defend their perfect four-game record tomorrow (1.30pm) but face their biggest test this season in the feature tie on the card.

Pacesetters Western Wildcats await at Auchenhowie for second-placed Grange and coach David Knipe today underlined the need for his forwards to take their chances.

He was unhappy that his men failed to claim a number of gilt-edged opportunities in their 2-0 home win over newly-promoted Dundee Wanderers at Fettes on Saturday.

At the other end of the table, Inverleith coach Stuart Neave is desperate to see his men pick up their first points and move off the bottom of ten-strong Division One. They host Clydesdale at Peffermill (4pm) and must stem the flow of goals.

They lost another five last weekend when they lost at Western who led 3-0 at the break and finished 5-2 winners.

It’s been a tough return to the elite of Scottish men’s hockey despite having Olympian Stephen Dick in their squad.

Edinburgh University are also at Peffermill (4pm) hosting Hillhead.

Coach Graham Moodie was pleased with the performance on Tayside in a game they led 2-1 before the home side levelled before half-time.

Moodie said: “Both teams had chances in the second-half and both will probably thought they could have won but, for us, it was a pleasing performance and it feels as if things are moving in the right direction.”

The only other game scheduled sees Dundee Wanderers host champions Bromac Kelburne at Dalnacraig (14.00) with the Paisley side anxious to erase the memory of their exit from the EuroHockey League in Barcelona last weekend.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh University women host Hillhead (2.30pm) after their slip-up last weekend at Dundee International Sports Centre when they lost 3-1 to Grove Menzieshill.

Grange travel to face new league leaders Western Wildcats (3pm) and Watsonians are on duty at Milne Craig Clydesdale Western at (3pm).