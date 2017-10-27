Grange keeper stays focused amid title ambitions

Goalkeeper Nathan Doherty insists “there is a lot of hockey to be played yet” as Grange prepare to meet Edinburgh University in hockey’s Division One tomorrow (4pm).

Grange go into the match at Peffermill buoyed by last week’s 3-0 victory over defending champions Bromac Kelburne.

The students, meanwhile, Edinburgh come into the clash having snatched a late leveller at newly-promoted Dundee Wanderers on Tayside last weekend.

They sit in fifth place in the ten-strong division with seven points from four outings. Grange, second on a goal difference of one from pace-setting Western Wildcats, are unbeaten so far with five wins and a draw against Western Wildcats to their name.

Goalkeeper Doherty was pleased with the outcome against Kelburne but he has been around the block and knows that one result, even against the long-time champions, does not guarantee anything.

The 26-year-old stopper said: “We dominated the game against Kelburne and the guys played really well.

“However, we have a long way to go. There are ten teams in this league and we play them each twice so there is a lot of hockey to be played yet.

“You don’t win the league on October 21 and this is just one game in the season. We have big games ahead.”

Elsewhere, Inverleith – yet to win a point – travel to Hillhead after their 4-0 home defeat to Dundee-based Grove Menzieshill last Saturday.