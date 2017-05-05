Grange looking for European lift in hockey play-offs

Grange have one last chance of hockey glory this season after two crushing blows.

The Edinburgh club, who missed out on the Division One title on the final day then were runners-up in the Scottish Cup, tackle Grove Menzieshill in the European play-off semi-final at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre tomorrow. The other semi-final at the same venue features Bromac Kelburne, the newly-crowned Division One and Scottish Cup winners, against surprise packets Western Wildcats.

Elsewhere, Inverleith from Division Two face Hillhead of Division One in the promotion/relegation play-offs while Watsonians go in against PSL Team Sport Clydesdale.

Edinburgh University women are also in action as they chase a domestic Grand Slam after winning the Division One title and the Scottish Cup.

They face Western Wildcats in their European play-off semi-final. The other tie features Milne Craig Clydesdale Western against Grove Menzieshill. Two Edinburgh clubs are also on duty in the women’s promotion/relegation play-offs. Erskine Stewart’s Melville, who earned promotion to the top flight for the first time last season, face Hillhead Ladies at Peffermill in Edinburgh in one semi-final while Bromac Kelburne are up against Grange Edinburgh Ladies in the other.