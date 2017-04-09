Grange must win final game to secure Division One hockey title

GRANGE hockey must beat Western Wildcats in their final game of the season to claim the Division One title but they now face an anxious wait until Saturday, April 22.

The Edinburgh side retained a one-point lead in the race over holders Bromac Kelburne by beating sixth-placed Hillhead 4-1 on Saturday with goals from Frank Ryan, Todd Mills, Joe Waterston and Callum Milne.

They have 46 points from 17 games with defending champions Kelburne, who visit off-form Edinburgh University on April 22, breathing down their necks with 45 points also from 17 fixtures.

Kelburne’s 6-1 win over Watsonians, thanks to doubles from Jonas Mommensen and Lee Morton and singles from Ian Scholefield and Johnny Christie, gives them a better goal difference than Grange – 48 to 46.

Second-bottom PSL Team Sport Clydesdale defeated bottom club AAM Gordonians 4-2 to relegate the Aberdeen side. Danny Cain netted a double with Struan Walker and Sam Hayes scoring singles for the home side. Ian Livingston and Will Serie scored for Aberdeen.

Western Wildcats missed out on a top-four spot after being beaten 2-1 by Edinburgh University at Auchenhowie with Gordon Amour and George Adams scoring for the understrength students. Adam Mackenzie replied for Wildcats.

Division One (men): PSL Team Sport Clydesdale 4, AAM Gordonians 2; Bromac Kelburne 6, Watsonians 1; Grange 4, Hillhead 1; Western Wildcats 1, Edinburgh University 2. Sunday: PSL Team Sport Clydesdale 4, Grove Menzieshill 3.