Grange will take no chances at Uddingston

Grange carry a two-point lead in Division One going into this weekend’s men’s hockey fixtures.

They travel to lowly Uddingston today but will take no chances following the Lanarkshire side’s shock result in their last outing as they held Bromac Kelburne 4-4 after being 4-1 down.

Grange were the better side in their 4-1 victory at Peffermill over an Edinburgh University side containing five 18-year-old players.

David Knipe’s men capitalised on mistakes and he will hope to pressurise Uddingston this weekend to extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

Edinburgh University travel to face Kelburne. Coach Graham Moodie is looking forward to testing his young side against the best.

Bottom club Inverleith are at home to Dundee Wanderers at Peffermill at 4pm.

Coach Stuart Neave is desperate to end their seven-game losing run and to register their first points since they were promoted last season.