Hee Haw and Sir Mark Prescott can land Musselburgh spoils

Scottish trainer Keith Dalgleish has a fine record at Musselburgh and can provide a banker bet in the shape of Hee Haw when the seaside circuit brings the curtain down on the flat racing season in Scotland.

The youngster has been runner-up on his two starts to date and looks all set to go one better in the RacingUK.com Maiden Stakes (2.20).

A 26,000 gns yearling, he is a half-brother to six winners and has shown bags of promise, finishing second on his debut at Hamilton in August. That was over six furlongs and he occupied the same spot back over that same course and distance a month later.

On both occasions he showed bags of speed to lead until inside the final furlong and the drop back to the minimum trip tomorrow should pose no problems.

Dalgleish has a 14 per cent strike rate overall on the East Lothian track, but has done particularly well there with his juveniles this year, saddling three winners from just ten runners and I expect Hee Haw to add to that score.

Roger Fell has had control of his Yorkshire yard for not much more than a week and can saddle a first winner in his own right with Caspian Prince in the Flying Scotsman Conditions Stakes (3.20).

Fell owns the premises in Nawton where both David O’Meara and David Loughnane held the licence until Fell was able to get a licence of his own.

The gelding was in the care of the latter when bouncing back to his best form at Beverley recently when he blitzed from the stalls to make all the running. The seven-year-old was trained by Dean Ivory when winning the valuable Epsom Dash in June where he beat Kimberella by a short head and can confirm that form on better terms.

He has to give weight away all round here, but he is a highly rated sprinter and should be ideally suited by this sharp five furlongs.

Sir Mark Prescott is pretty savvy when it comes to find opportunities for the lesser lights in his Newmarket yard and Status Quo can call the tune in the Rural Insurance Handicap (3.55).

A winner over seven furlongs as a juvenile last autumn, he cut little ice in his first two starts this term and was off the track for more than three months before finishing third at Catterick recently.

That was over a mile and a half and he was doing all his best work in the closing stages, so the two miles tomorrow may well suit him admirably.

Arcane Dancer has won twice this term at Beverley and has run consistently well since the latter victory in July.

He was runner-up on the Yorkshire track before finishing a close fourth here and again ran with credit when third back at Beverley at the end of August. The winner there went on to score again and was a close third at York last week-end to boost the form.

So Arcane Dancer gets my vote in the concluding Racing UK Profits Returned to Racing Handicap (5.25).

Selections: 2.20 Hee Haw; 3.20 Caspian Prince; 3.55 Status Quo; 5.25 Arcane Dancer.