Heriot-Watt players keep winning in World Doubles squash Championships

Players from Heriot-Watt University’s Oriam performance centre scored another four wins at the World Doubles Championships in Manchester with Doug Kempsell overcoming a punishing schedule to claim three of them.

The 24-year-old featured in a sensational mixed doubles upset as he and Lisa Aitken defeated top seeds Joelle King and Paul Coll. In a possible dress rehearsal for Saturday’s final, the Scots outlasted the New Zealanders 11-7, 5-11, 11-9.

They followed that up later with another hard-fought 9-11, 11-6, 11-4 victory over English eighth seeds Vicky Lust and Adrian Waller to virtually clinch their quarter-final spot.

Kempsell and Kevin Moran can still reach the last eight in the men’s doubles after wearing down Canada’s Shawn Delierre and David Baillargeon in three games. Their fate now depends on today’s final Group D fixture with English fifth seeds James Willstrop and Declan James.

Defending champions and top seeds Greg Lobban and Alan Clyne are already through as Group A winners after registering their third straight victory yesterday.

Clyne had predicted they would face their first serious test against Dutch giantkillers Piedro Schweertman and Dylan Bennett, who also boasted a perfect 100 per cent record, but the Oriam duo took just 16 minutes to dish out an 11-2, 11-5 hammering.

“We were very wary of them and it had the potential to be a tight one, but we did our homework on them last night,” revealed Lobban.” We played to their weaker areas and took advantage of those and made it difficult for them to score points. We mixed up the angles and kept the pace high, and we just played a better match overall.

“Whoever we play (in the quarter-finals) we’ll get a plan together, but we’ll still play our normal game which has been very successful so far.”