Hockey: Another call-off hinders Grange as Kelburne stretch lead

GRANGE were beaten by the weather once again as they bid to keep in touch with champions Bromac Kelburne in the race for the Division One men’s field hockey title.

Their clash at Hillhead on Saturday was postponed and will now be played in the new year along with their previously postponed fixture at Western Wildcats.

The fixtures will add to the congestion when the league resumes in February and it is not a scenario which player/coach Andrew Brogdon wanted. Grange trail Kelburne by five points as the Paisley club crushed former Division One leaders Watsonians at Peffermill 5-0 at the weekend.

Watsonians coach Graham Stuart was without influential players Tom Kelman and Scott Sutherland but added: “We have nine points and we will have to add to that when the league re-opens if we want to stay in Division One.”

Elsewhere, former Scottish internationalist Ian Moodie claimed a treble as Edinburgh University beat struggling Western Wildcats 4-1 at Peffermill and the students moved up to third in the ten-strong table.

Moodie seems to score in batches, five early in the season in one game followed by four in another recent fixture and he said: “It’s good that the bounces are coming my way and pleasing that ideas we worked on in training came off on Saturday.”

In women’s Division One, Edinburgh University moved up to second place with a 5-0 victory over Watsonians at Peffermill while Western Wildcats edged Hillhead 2-1 in Glasgow.