Hockey: Champs Inverleith tackle Grove in indoor final

Inverleith bid to retain the Scottish indoor hockey title when they clash with arch-rivals Grove Menzieshill (push-off 6pm) at tomorrow’s Gala Day at Bell’s Sports Centre, Perth.

The Edinburgh combine look to have a full-strength, 12-strong side for the clash which completes a full day of games in Perth.

Stuart Neave, the club’s coach, said: “Our performances have been improving since the Christmas break but we will need to be at our best on Saturday.”

Grange play Bromac Kelburne (push-off 3pm) in the third and fourth-placed play-off.