Hockey: Edinburgh Uni target cup after league joy

Sam Judge today saluted her championship-winning Edinburgh University hockey squad and said: “Now for the cup.”

The in-form Capital side square up to Milne Craig Clydesdale Western in the Scottish Cup Final at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre on Saturday, having won the Division One title for the third time in four seasons last weekend.

Judge’s team edged out their West of Scotland rivals by three points and are in great spirits following Saturday’s 6-1 demolition of city rivals Watsonians where Scottish internationalist Amy Brodie scored a hat-trick. Kirsty Abrahams, playing her last game after six years with the club, also netted what was the Uni’s 100th goal of the campaign.

Judge, who teaches physical education at St George’s, said: “We won 6-1 to clinch the title and we were the better team on the day.

“We started well and were 3-1 ahead at half-time and finished the job in the second-half.

“Saturday is a test for us but the girls are positive and confident and looking forward to the challenge.”