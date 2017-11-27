Hockey: Edinburgh University pleased with fifth spot

Edinburgh University salvaged a 2-2 draw with Uddingston to secure fifth place in the ten-strong men’s hockey Division One going into the winter shutdown.

Kevin Wong slotted home in the dying minutes at Peffermill to seal a share of the spoils for the students, who had led 1-0 through Peter McKnight after 14 minutes.

Uddingston bounced back to score after 33 minutes through Steven Percy and Brad Hughes netted with less than ten minutes remaining to put the visitors 2-1 ahead.

Coach Graham Moodie said: “To be fifth at Christmas with a team which lost three Scottish internationals in the close season is good.”