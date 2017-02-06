Hockey: Gordon White sparks fine comeback for Edinburgh Uni

Gordon White played a major role as Edinburgh University qualified for Division One of the men’s indoor championship.

He bagged four goals as the students sent city rivals Watsonians packing 6-3 in the play-off qualifier and then he did it again in an astonishing comeback in the promotion showdown with West of Scotland-based Western Wildcats.

Edinburgh were 5-0 down, but scored just before the break and it was White who sparked their remarkable comeback and he slotted a penalty corner soon after to make it 5-2.

White was on the mark for his third and then George Adams scored from a penalty corner to make it 5-4.

White’s fourth levelled the scores and Ross Jamieson fired in a double to spark wild celebrations for the students.