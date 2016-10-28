Hockey: Grange face cup test against Hillhead

Grange aim to avoid becoming Hillhead’s second Edinburgh victims in this season’s Scottish Hockey Cup.

The Glasgow side thrashed Watsonians 5-1 in the first round at Tipperlin and and visit Fettes tomorrow (2pm) looking for another prize scalp.

Elsewhere, Grove Menzieshill entertain Division Two side Inverleith at the Dundee International Sports Centre (1pm).

Injury-weakened Edinburgh University travel to St Andrews University (noon).

Graham Moodie, the students’ coach and a former Olympian, is due to open the new hockey pitch at his old school, Balerno High, at around 3pm tomorrow.