Search

Hockey: Grange face cup test against Hillhead

SPORT,BILL HENRY, THE GRANGE CLUB, PORTGOWER PLACE, STOCKBRIDGE IS LAUNCHING A YOUTH SECTION TEACHING COURSE , THE GRANGE THUNDERSTICKS ARE GO, HERE WE SEE SUSAN GILMOUR ( SCOTLANDS FEMALE PLAYER OF THE YEAR) AND AT THE BACK WE HAVE MIKE LEONARD (SCOTLANDS MALE PLAYER OF THE YEAR ) THEY WERE GETTING A LESSON FROM THE YOUNG ONES THAT TURNED OUT FOR THE PHOTOCALL HERE WE SEE ISLAY CAMPBELL (9)(LEFT) AND JOHN CAMPBELL(11)(RIGHT) WITH YOUNGER SIS ISOBEL(7) PUTTING THE PRESSURE ON SUSAN GILMOUR AS AT THE BACK WE HAVE KIRSTIN WILSON(8) TACKLING MIKE LEONARD. FURTHER INFO FROM SARAH FORBES 07811-265034.

SPORT,BILL HENRY, THE GRANGE CLUB, PORTGOWER PLACE, STOCKBRIDGE IS LAUNCHING A YOUTH SECTION TEACHING COURSE , THE GRANGE THUNDERSTICKS ARE GO, HERE WE SEE SUSAN GILMOUR ( SCOTLANDS FEMALE PLAYER OF THE YEAR) AND AT THE BACK WE HAVE MIKE LEONARD (SCOTLANDS MALE PLAYER OF THE YEAR ) THEY WERE GETTING A LESSON FROM THE YOUNG ONES THAT TURNED OUT FOR THE PHOTOCALL HERE WE SEE ISLAY CAMPBELL (9)(LEFT) AND JOHN CAMPBELL(11)(RIGHT) WITH YOUNGER SIS ISOBEL(7) PUTTING THE PRESSURE ON SUSAN GILMOUR AS AT THE BACK WE HAVE KIRSTIN WILSON(8) TACKLING MIKE LEONARD. FURTHER INFO FROM SARAH FORBES 07811-265034.

0
Have your say

Grange aim to avoid becoming Hillhead’s second Edinburgh victims in this season’s Scottish Hockey Cup.

The Glasgow side thrashed Watsonians 5-1 in the first round at Tipperlin and and visit Fettes tomorrow (2pm) looking for another prize scalp.

Elsewhere, Grove Menzieshill entertain Division Two side Inverleith at the Dundee International Sports Centre (1pm).

Injury-weakened Edinburgh University travel to St Andrews University (noon).

Graham Moodie, the students’ coach and a former Olympian, is due to open the new hockey pitch at his old school, Balerno High, at around 3pm tomorrow.