Hockey: Grange face stern Grove Menzieshill test

Grange sit proudly at the top of hockey’s Division One following their 7-2 demolition of AAM Gordonians at Fettes in their opening fixture.

The Edinburgh side naturally want to stay there, however tomorrow (1.00pm) they face a severe test when they travel to last season’s runners-up Grove Menzieshill. The Tayside team, who are third in the table after winning their first game 4-2 at Western Wildcats, are tipped by many to mount a real challenge for honours this season.

Therefore, this fixture could have come too early for new-look Grange, who are just bedding down as a side.

Elsewhere, Watsonians, boosted by their 3-2 success at Uddingston Riva, host PSL Team Sport Clydesdale (2.30), a side trying to bounce back from a 5-1 home defeat to Edinburgh University. The students host AAM Gordonians (4.00) while the other fixture sees Bromac Kelburne host arch-rivals Western Wildcats.