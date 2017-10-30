Hockey: Grange go top with win over Edinburgh University

Have your say

Grange moved to the top of hockey’s Division One with a 4-1 victory over Edinburgh University.

John Tweedie and Ally Irvine netted doubles for a Grange side that heads for Uddingston this weekend looking to extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

They led 1-0 at the break but two goals in three minutes put them in a commanding position against a young student side which contained five 18-year-olds.

Inverleith remain pointless after a 4-1 defeat at fellow strugglers Hillhead.

Meanwhile, women’s champions Edinburgh University are now in pole position in women’s Division One thanks to a dominant performance against city rivals Grange.

They were 5-0 ahead at the break and Sam Judge’s squad popped in a sixth in the second half.

Louise Campbell and rising star Laura Swanson plus Hannah McKie and Zara Malseed were among their scorers.

Elsewhere, Hillhead edged Watsonians 2-1.