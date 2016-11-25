Hockey: Grange looking to keep the pressure on leaders

Grange are set to have a full-strength squad when they visit much-improved Glasgow side Hillhead tomorrow in their final Division One hockey fixture before the winter shutdown.

Capital outfit are second in the ten-strong league with 19 points from seven games, two points behind champions Bromac Kelburne, who have played a game more. Grange player-coach Andrew Brogdon said: “To be second in the table at this point is positive and we would have taken that if the proposition had been offered at the start of the season.”

Elsewhere, Watsonians host Kelburne. Sonians led the table after three games but have slipped to sixth position after a four-game losing streak.

Edinburgh Uni host Western.

In the women’s league, Watsonians face a local derby at Peffermill against champions Edinburgh University. The only other game featuring Edinburgh clubs comes on Sunday when Erskine Stewart’s Melville face a basement battle with bottom club CALA Edinburgh.