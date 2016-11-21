Hockey: Grange lose their top spot after call-off

ANDREW Brogdon hopes Grange can quickly re-arrange their postponed Division One hockey clash at Western Wildcats.

The player/coach and the squad were on route to Auchenhowie on Saturday when the call came through to turn around.

Brogdon said: “Western tried all morning to make the pitch playable but were beaten by the weather.

“We’ve still to re-arrange the game but we don’t know if we could fit it in before Christmas. It could be a New Year before we get it played.”

Champions Bromac Kelburne took the chance to leapfrog Grange and open a two-point gap at the top of the ten-strong table.

They defeated under-strength Edinburgh University, who had a number of players missing for a variety of reasons, 5-1 at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre.

Graham Moodie, the students’ head coach, said: “I’m not sure the scoreline reflected the balance of play but credit to Kelburne, they were clinical in the D and played some very good hockey.

“We created some good chances and even missed a penalty flick. Overall, I was pleased with a number of aspects of our performance and we need to keep working hard to improve and to try to catch the top teams.”

Gordon Shepherd, Kelburne’s coach, admitted it was not the best performance of the season so far by the champions.

Goals from Johnny Christie, Lee Morton, Ryan Holding, Josh Cairns and Nick Finlyson secured the win and earned Kelburne their seventh victory in eight games.

Shepherd said: “Edinburgh played well in spells but did not take their chances and it is another three points in the bag.”

Watsonians were 4-0 down after 40 minutes at home to third-placed Grove Menzieshill when their game was abandoned at Peffermill because of the under-foot conditions.

Coach Graham Stuart is waiting to hear from Scottish Hockey if the game needs to be replayed. Uddingston Riva improved their survival chances with a 6-2 victory over pointless AAM Gordonians.