Hockey: Grange must take points from home clash with Dundee

Title-chasing Grange entertain Dundee Wanderers tomorrow (Fettes College, 2.00) looking to maintain their unblemished record in hockey’s Division One.

The Edinburgh side have not been firing on all cylinders but coach David Knipe’s men have taken nine points from three fixtures and are second to early pacesetters Western Wildcats on goal difference.

Western play bottom club Inverleith, who have still to register a point after three games. They have shipped 20 goals and scored eight since earning promotion and lost 7-2 last Saturday at Uddingston.

Stuart Neave, Inverleith’s coach, said: “From our perspective we need to continue creating the same opportunities we have enjoyed in previous games. However, we must increase our conversation rate and, at the same time, limit their goal threats.”

Sixth-placed Edinburgh University visit the Dundee International Sports Centre to face Grove Menzieshill, who are fourth.

In women’s Division One, leaders Edinburgh University visit sixth-placed Grove Menzieshill determined to extend their three-game winning run. Dundee Wanderers entertain Grange and Watsonians are at home to Western Wildcats (4pm).