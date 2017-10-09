Hockey round-up: Grange stay on course with Wanderers win

Have your say

Grange continued their winning run in hockey’s Division One with a 2-0 victory over newly-promoted Dundee Wanderers.

Frank Ryan scored from a short corner rebound and Jacob Tweedie netted a deflection after great work on the baseline from Greg Hopkinson.

Elsewhere, injury-hit Edinburgh University drew 2-2 at Grove Menzieshill after being behind to an early penalty corner goal.

Peter McKnight levelled from a penalty corner strike midway through the half and then Edinburgh went in front from a counter attack.

Jack Jamieson was heavily involved and the ball eventually found its way to David Mawhinney who netted with an excellent reverse stick shot from the top of the D.

The home side levelled before the break, also from a penalty corner

Meanwhile, Edinburgh University Women, who were minus several key players, including Scottish internationalist Amy Brodie, suffered a setback in their bid to retain the Division One title.

They lost 3-1 to one of their main rivals, Grove Menzieshill, at the Dundee International Sports Centre.

Goals in the first minute of each half were key in this clash and coach Sam Judge said that was disappointing.

She had warned her squad that Grove would come at them quickly and they did. Judge admitted: “We didn’t create enough opportunities.” The defeat ended the club’s three-game winning run.

Mid-table Watsonians lost 2-1 at home to Western Wildcats.