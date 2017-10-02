Hockey round-up: Luke Cranney strikes late to give Grange win

Have your say

Luke Cranney’s late strike earned Grange a 3-2 victory at plucky Hillhead and the Edinburgh club are second behind Western Wildcats in hockey’s Division One goal difference.

Captain Cammy Fraser opened the scoring from close range but Hillhead dug in and Adam Carmichael levelled before Scottish international Callum Duke converted a penalty for a 2-1 lead.

Duke then blasted a second penalty over the bar and teenager Callum McKenzie poked the ball home to level at 2-2.

And Cranney’s fierce reverse stick shot flew into the roof of the net for a late winner.

Uddingston picked up their first points of the season with a 7-2 demolition of Inverleith with Seven Hughes netting a hat-trick.

Edinburgh University lost 2-1 at home to Clydesdale despite going one up through a Ewen Mackie goal.

Chris McFadden netted two penalty corner goals to secure the away side victory.