Hockey title hopefuls Grange in three-way battle at top

Grange are locked in a three-way tie with Kelburne and Western Wildcats at the top of hockey’s Division One.

The Edinburgh club maintained their unbeaten record after being held 3-3 by Wildcats at Auchenhowie.

Andrew McConnell put the home side ahead but a cross from Cammie Fraser was deflected into the Wildcats’ net by teenager Callum MacKenzie for the equaliser.

Grange upped the tempo and created further chances but failed to take them before former Great Britain squad member Dan Coultas netted from a penalty corner to take a 2-1 lead early in the second half.

Rob Harwood levelled for a second time but Grange edged ahead when former Western player Luke Cranney scored with a low shot. A Frank Ryan shot hit the bar before teenager McConnell finished with a powerful lob over the keeper for 3-3. Clydesdale beat bottom club Inverleith 6-1 win at Peffermill, Ciaran Crawford notching a hat-trick. Edinburgh University recorded a 5-1 win over Hillhead, also at Peffermill, with goals came from Gordon Amour, Davyn Keuter, George Adams, Ewan Mackie and Callum White.

In women’s Division One, Western Wildcats extended their winning sequence to five matches with a 3-0 home win over Grange.

At Titwood, Mairi Shaw opened the scoting for Watsonians but Millie Steiger secured a draw for the home side. Champions Edinburgh University thrashed Hillhead 6-0. Laura Swanson and Sophie Maunder both scored twice while the other strikes came from Zara Malseed and Lara Tomkins.